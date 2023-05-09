Decatur St. Teresa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 17-1 win over Decatur Lutheran during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on May 2, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arthur Christian and Decatur St Teresa took on Clinton on May 4 at Clinton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.