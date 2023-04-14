Mulberry Grove surfed the tension to ride to a 6-4 win over Raymond Lincolnwood for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 14.

In recent action on April 10, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Vandalia and Mulberry Grove took on Edinburg on April 8 at Edinburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.