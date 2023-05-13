Teutopolis fans held their breath in an uneasy 6-5 victory over Williamsville in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 13.
In recent action on May 3, Williamsville faced off against Taylorville and Teutopolis took on Chatham Glenwood on May 6 at Chatham Glenwood High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.