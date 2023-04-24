St. Joseph-Ogden stretched out and finally snapped Mt. Pulaski to earn a 9-6 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 24.

In recent action on April 17, Mt Pulaski faced off against Riverton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on April 18 at Fithian Oakwood High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.