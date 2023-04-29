The cardiac kids of Broadlands Heritage unleashed every advantage to outlast Arthur Christian 5-3 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 25, Arthur Christian faced off against Paris and Broadlands Heritage took on Crete Illinois Lutheran on April 24 at Crete Illinois Lutheran School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.