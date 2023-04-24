Vandalia scored early and often to roll over Pana 17-6 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 18, Pana faced off against Hillsboro and Vandalia took on Shelbyville on April 13 at Shelbyville High School.

