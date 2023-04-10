Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Arcola bottled Argenta-Oreana 8-0 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 3, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Arcola took on LeRoy on March 30 at LeRoy High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.