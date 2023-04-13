Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Paxton-Buckley-Loda as it was blanked 14-0 by St. Joseph-Ogden on April 13 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and St Joseph-Ogden took on Williamsville on April 8 at Williamsville High School.