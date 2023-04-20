Warrensburg-Latham built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 21-3 win over Decatur Eisenhower at Decatur Eisenhower High on April 20 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 15, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Warrensburg-Latham took on Athens on April 15 at Athens High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.