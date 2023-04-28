Warrensburg-Latham survived Clinton in an 8-7 win that had a seat-squirming feel on April 28 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 21, Clinton faced off against Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur MacArthur on April 22 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.