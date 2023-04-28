No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Waverly South County as it controlled Evansville North's offense 2-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Indiana high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 21, Waverly South County squared off with Roxana in a baseball game.
