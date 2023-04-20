Westville lit up the scoreboard on April 20 to propel past Waverly South County for a 13-3 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup

In recent action on April 13, Waverly South County faced off against Clinton South Vermillion and Westville took on Danville on April 15 at Danville High School.

