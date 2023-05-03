Williamsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Taylorville in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.
In recent action on April 29, Taylorville faced off against Mattoon and Williamsville took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 28 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
