Charleston baseball's bid for a state tournament berth falls just short

DECATUR — The Charleston baseball team's postseason reached all the way to the Class 3A Super-sectional, but the Trojans fell two runs short in Monday's game against Springfield, losing 7-5 at Millikin in Decatur.

Charleston (26-10) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but battled back to tie the game with a three-run second led by RBIs from Cade Landrus and Cory Spour, then took a 5-3 lead in the third.

Springfield regained the lead with three in the top of the fifth and added another run in the sixth.

Spour had four hits to lead the Trojans. Charleston's sectional title was the program's first since 1960, which was also the last Trojans team to reach the state baseball tournament.

