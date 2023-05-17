SHELBYVILLE — For the last decade, Ty Brachbill’s development into a future college baseball player has featured a surprisingly spry confidant.

Brachbill’s grandfather, Gary Sulaski, helps him with workouts as his personal catcher. He’ll go out no matter the weather or the fact that he’s far removed from a coaching career that spanned multiple decades.

"He is a go-doer," Brachbill said "He is around 80 years old, and he still gets down every day. I'm pretty sure he golfs every single day even when it's cold out. He just likes to always go."

They work on the different types of pitches he’d develop into his arsenal and how to place them. They work on placing pitches on the corners and developing off-speed. Recently they’ve worked on arm strength to help with velocity.

"That's how I really learned how to pitch rather than just throw," Brachbill said.

Those days have helped Brachbill grow into the star of Shelbyville’s 22-6 regular season, and a future player at Division II powerhouse Illinois-Springfield.

Brachbill threw his first career perfect game this season, led the team with an 0.81 ERA as the Rams' ace and hit .481 with a pair of homers.

"He's been a pretty dominant pitcher for us, obviously," Shelbyville coach Sam Mehl said. "I mean, when he's on the mound, we know we have a pretty good chance to win."

He’ll be a pitcher at Illinois-Springfield, and will have to go without the other part of his battery for the past couple of years in catcher Drake McDonald, who leads the Rams in home runs.

McDonald, Nate Trimble, Kade Allen and Jude Beals are other members of a senior-heavy group that’s had a lot of experience. The team’s pitching and defense have been their calling cards, but the offense has come around recently with 58 runs in its final six games.

"We have this senior group here that most of them have been starting since they were sophomores," Mehl said. "And they've really played a big factor in the success that we've had.”

The Rams will go into the postseason with Brachbill on the mound, and a last ride for him and a class that has continued the program's success for the past couple of seasons. They play Sullivan to start regional play on Thursday.

Then, Brachbill will go to Illinois-Springfield and get his college career underway. The Prairie Stars won a Division II regional title in 2022. Brachbill is excited to join, and Sulaski is excited to watch him. He has driven down to Springfield to check out the scene and watch a couple of games before he’ll continue to watch Brachbill as a collegiate pitcher.

“It's going to be really nice,” Brachbill said. “I've already got real close with the guys that are going to come onto the team this year. It’ll just be nice to have a lot of people that want to play at a high level beside me.”

The coaching staff in Springfield is excited for Brachbill to arrive.

“We expect Ty to compete for innings as a freshman, especially if he continues to make a velocity jump,” Illinois-Springfield coach Ryan Copeland said in a release. “I wouldn't be surprised if Ty develops into a legitimate draft prospect in the next few years."

That development from a young kid to a top area prep pitcher and a future college pitcher, and whatever development comes next, can always be traced back to Brachbill and Sulaski’s day’s throwing together.

“That's definitely a lot of him,” Brachbill said. “He's kept me in it. Made me a lot better than I was before.”