Flaten: Charleston's Ben Hess, Illinois' No. 1 pitching prospect, signs with Indiana University

CHARLESTON — Years before Charleston pitcher Ben Hess became one of the top pitching prospects in Illinois and signed his National Letter of Intent to throw for Indiana University, he was used to signing contracts.
As a kid, Hess wrote up his own contract on construction paper with his parents that said if he signed with a Division I college to play baseball that his parents would purchase him a gold chain.
“You know how baseball players have chains, and I kind of wanted my own chain,” Hess said. “The day I committed to Indiana, we went and got a chain.”
Now when Hess takes the mound, that chain is still around his neck.
“I wear it all the time. It is a favorite piece of mine and I wear it every single day. I never take it off,” he said. “Looking back I maybe should have done something a little bigger, but hindsight is 20/20.”
Hoosier Up! @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/C5zEZK1ZSp— Ben Hess (@BenHess02) November 11, 2020
Hess joins a Hoosiers’ recruiting class that has been ranked as the best in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally. Indiana pitching coach Justin Parker was the first to reach out to Hess and won him over.
“We kind of established a really good relationship and he was a big part of the decision to go to Indiana,” Hess said. “I am super excited. I love all the coaches and it's sort of close to home, and I really like that my parents will be able to come see me play. I think it's a great school.”
Hess has been climbing the Illinois prospect list since his freshman season. Prep Baseball Report considers him the Class of 2021’s No. 1 prospect in Illinois. Hess now has a pitching coach (Josh Kauten from K’s Academy in Bloomington) and plays for Chicago’s Rake City developmental team, but his early days of learning the craft of pitching was spent on YouTube.
“I would watch a lot of slow motion videos of pitchers and look at their mechanics and I would record myself and compare my mechanics to theirs a lot and try to pick apart what they would be doing differently. I would go and look up drills on how to move better,” Hess said.
The results were nothing short of astounding as the 6-5, 205 pound right-hander grew into his body.
“I would say my freshman to sophomore year was really big for me, but from my 8th grade to sophomore year I gained about 15 to 18 miles an hour,” Hess said. “Those two years I went from the low 70s to about 91, 92 in my sophomore summer. It was definitely a big jump for me and I got up to 95 this summer.”
Hess lost his junior season with the Trojans to the COVID pandemic but he was able to get a full season with Rake City in the summer.
“(Playing at Rake City) has been so important not only for pitching but the whole mental aspect of the game, and it really taught me how to work hard and be competitive,” he said. “I would say that they've had a big impact on my career up to this point because before I kind of felt like I'm from a small town and I didn't get to see the big world of baseball, and they brought me into that and showed me how big it is and how hard you’ve got to work to make it to the top levels.”
The top levels are where Hess could be headed. As his velocity has increased, 10 major leagues teams have been in touch about their possible interest in picking him in the 2021 MLB Draft next July.
“As a little kid you kind of dream to play in the major leagues, and as the past three years have unfolded, I really never thought I was going to play Division I baseball and then that kind of happened. I never thought I was going to be a top recruit in the college program and then that kind of happened and then there’s no way I'm going to play in the majors and then I'm starting to kind of get interest from that and it's unreal to me,” Hess said. “There's a cliché that it's a dream come true, and it hasn't happened yet, but it is unbelievable to me.”
Before his pitching career takes him outside of Charleston, Hess said he wants to get one more season with the teammates he’s had since childhood.
“I'm super excited to play and I really hope that the season happens because I've been able to play with the kids I grew up with since I was about 10 years old, and we've all been playing together since then,” Hess said. “In middle school, we got second at state and so we've always been a pretty good group of baseball players. I've always been looking forward to playing varsity with that group and it got taken away last year, and I'm really hoping that we get a chance to make up for that.”
Other local signings
Several local athletes signed letters of intent or announced their intentions for colleges over the past week.
- Charleston's Reagan McGahey signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southern Illinois University. McGahey hit .566 with seven homers, six triples, nine doubles and 39 RBI to earn All-State honors as a sophomore.
- Argenta-Oreana’s Cassi Newbanks signed her National Letter of Intent with Indiana State to play softball. Newbanks lost her junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic and was 12-9 with 212 strikeouts in 136.2 innings pitched as a sophomore.
- Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Makenzie Brown signed her National Letter of Intent to the University of Tulsa for softball. In two seasons with the Knights, Brown is 19-10 and has 390 strikeouts in 199.1 innings pitched.
- Mount Zion's Brenna Frommelt signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Southern Indiana. In her first two seasons, Frommelt scored 57 goals for the Braves.
- Maroa-Forsyth's Hallie Mitchell and Kate Aupperle signed their National Letters of Intent to play softball at the University of Kentucky and the volleyball at St. Louis University, respectively. Mitchell hit .427 with 42 runs scored in her sophomore year. Aupperle led the Trojans with 467 assists as a junior.
- Mattoon's Delainey Bryant signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Illinois State. Bryant earned All-State, All-Area and All-Conference honors for the Green Wave.
- Tuscola’s Jess Martin announced her intention to play softball for Olney Central College.
Recruited ✔️ Commited ✔️ Signed ✔️— Sycamore Softball (@IndStSoftball) November 12, 2020
Welcome to the Sycamore family, Cassi Newbanks! 🌳💙#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/c1Zbv1vmK0
ALAH student-athlete Makenzie Brown committed to continue her athletic participation on the intercollegiate level at University of Tulsa today. Congratulations Makenzie! #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/GMVr49Hull— #GoKnights (@ALAHKnights) November 13, 2020
Huge congrats to #PAathlete @brennafrom on signing to play collegiate soccer at @usiwomenssoccer Can’t wait to see her succeed at the next level! pic.twitter.com/zmRpgPb2Jb— Performance Academy (@PerformanceAca7) November 13, 2020
