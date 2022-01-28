 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Abracadabra: Heyworth vanquishes Fisher 76-44

  • 0

Heyworth offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fisher with an all-around effort during this 76-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 22 , Heyworth squared up on Tremont in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Hornets' offense pulled ahead to a 41-26 lead over the Bunnies at the half.

Heyworth's upper-hand showed as it carried a 64-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News