Abracadabra: LeRoy vanquishes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-28

LeRoy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-28 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

LeRoy moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

LeRoy's offense darted to a 24-17 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.

LeRoy breathed fire in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.

