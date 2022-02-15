Abracadabra: LeRoy vanquishes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-28

LeRoy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-28 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
LeRoy moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
LeRoy's offense darted to a 24-17 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.
LeRoy breathed fire in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.
