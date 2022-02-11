Abracadabra: Tolono Unity vanquishes St. Joseph-Ogden 67-44

Tolono Unity's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple St. Joseph-Ogden 67-44 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 5, Tolono Unity faced off against New Berlin and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pleasant Plains on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap
