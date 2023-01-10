Altamont sets early tone to dominate Moweaqua Central A&M 60-33

It was Altamont who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Moweaqua Central A&M 60-33 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Altamont and Moweaqua Central A&M faced off on January 11, 2022 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Altamont squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
