Arcola carves slim margin over Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46

Arcola edged Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Arcola opened with a 13-12 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.
The Purple Riders opened a slim 26-22 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
Arcola darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Purple Riders would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on January 6, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Macon Meridian and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on January 6 at Decatur Lutheran. For results, click here.
