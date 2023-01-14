Arcola carves slim margin over Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46

Arcola edged Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Arcola opened with a 13-12 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a slim 26-22 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Arcola darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Purple Riders would not be denied in finishing off this victory.