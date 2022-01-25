Arcola delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-41

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 50-41 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

A halftime tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Arcola's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 32-23 scoring edge over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

In recent action on January 17, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Tuscola and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo on January 19 at Arcola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

