Arcola delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-41

Arcola wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 50-41 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

A halftime tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Arcola's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 32-23 scoring edge over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

