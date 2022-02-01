 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola denies Kansas Tri-County Coop's challenge 54-36

Playing with a winning hand, Arcola trumped Kansas Tri-County Coop 54-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Villa Grove and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 25 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

