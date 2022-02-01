Arcola denies Kansas Tri-County Coop's challenge 54-36

Playing with a winning hand, Arcola trumped Kansas Tri-County Coop 54-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Villa Grove and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 25 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
