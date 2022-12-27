Arcola dodges a bullet in win over Sullivan 39-36

Arcola fans held their breath in an uneasy 39-36 victory over Sullivan on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Arcola and Sullivan faced off on December 28, 2021 at Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 20 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.
