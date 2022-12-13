Arcola finds victory in OT at Sullivan's expense 50-44

Arcola needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Sullivan during a 50-44 OT thriller on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.