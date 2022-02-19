Arcola gallops past Villa Grove 54-37

Arcola trucked Villa Grove on the road to a 54-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 14, Arcola faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on February 8 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.