Arcola didn't flinch, finally repelling Bethany Okaw Valley 48-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.
The last time Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley played in a 65-57 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Broadlands Heritage . Click here for a recap. Arcola took on Georgetown La Salette on Feb. 18 at Arcola High School. For results, click here.
