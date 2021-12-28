Arcola slips past Sullivan 42-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Arcola's direction just enough to squeeze past Sullivan 42-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The Purple Riders opened a slim 27-14 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Sullivan fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Arcola would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

