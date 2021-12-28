Arcola slips past Sullivan 42-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Arcola's direction just enough to squeeze past Sullivan 42-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The Purple Riders opened a slim 27-14 gap over the Redskins at halftime.
Sullivan fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Arcola would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on December 17, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 21 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.