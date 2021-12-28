 Skip to main content
Arcola slips past Sullivan 42-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Arcola's direction just enough to squeeze past Sullivan 42-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The Purple Riders opened a slim 27-14 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Sullivan fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Arcola would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on December 17, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 21 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

