Arcola staggers Farmer City Blue Ridge with punishing performance 59-19

Arcola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-19 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 30, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Arcola took on Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick Co-op on December 29 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap
