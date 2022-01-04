Arcola staggers Farmer City Blue Ridge with punishing performance 59-19

 Skip to main content
Arcola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-19 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 30, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Arcola took on Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick Co-op on December 29 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap

