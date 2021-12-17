Arcola survives competitive clash with Neoga 58-54

Arcola posted a tight 58-54 win over Neoga in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

The Purple Riders opened with a 12-8 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense moved to a 25-22 lead over the Indians at halftime.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Riders added to their advantage with a 33-32 margin in the closing period.

