Arcola survives competitive clash with Neoga 58-54

Arcola posted a tight 58-54 win over Neoga in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

Recently on December 7 , Arcola squared up on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Purple Riders opened with a 12-8 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense moved to a 25-22 lead over the Indians at halftime.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Riders added to their advantage with a 33-32 margin in the closing period.

