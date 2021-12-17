Arcola survives competitive clash with Neoga 58-54

Arcola posted a tight 58-54 win over Neoga in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
Recently on December 7 , Arcola squared up on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Purple Riders opened with a 12-8 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.
The Purple Riders' offense moved to a 25-22 lead over the Indians at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as the Purple Riders added to their advantage with a 33-32 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.