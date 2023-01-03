Arcola tacks win on Farmer City Blue Ridge 51-22

Arcola delivered all the smoke to disorient Farmer City Blue Ridge and flew away with a 51-22 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Arcola and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 59-19 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Arcola squared off with Grayville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
