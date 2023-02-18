Arcola poked just enough holes in Georgetown La Salette's defense to garner a taut, 50-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Arcola faced off against Toledo Cumberland . For results, click here. Georgetown La Salette took on Arthur Christian on Feb. 4 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. For a full recap, click here.
