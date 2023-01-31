 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Arcola's convoy passes Oakland Tri-County 58-48

  • 0

Arcola collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 58-48 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Arcola and Oakland Tri-County squared off with February 1, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Arcola faced off against Toledo Cumberland . For results, click here. Oakland Tri-County took on Argenta-Oreana on January 20 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News