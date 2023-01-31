Arcola's convoy passes Oakland Tri-County 58-48

Arcola collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 58-48 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.
Last season, Arcola and Oakland Tri-County squared off with February 1, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Arcola faced off against Toledo Cumberland . For results, click here. Oakland Tri-County took on Argenta-Oreana on January 20 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap.
