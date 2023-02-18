Argenta-Oreana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 59-48 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Argenta-Oreana squared off with Feb. 23, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond . For more, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Maroa-Forsyth on Feb. 11 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.