Argenta-Oreana mauls Chrisman in strong showing 63-35

Argenta-Oreana dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-35 victory over Chrisman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 17, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Tuscola and Chrisman took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 21 at Chrisman High School. For more, click here.
