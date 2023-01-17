Argenta-Oreana paints near-perfect picture in win over Farmer City Blue Ridge 75-55

Argenta-Oreana gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Farmer City Blue Ridge 75-55 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
