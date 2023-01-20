Argenta-Oreana produces precision performance against Oakland Tri-County 68-43

Argenta-Oreana showed no mercy to Oakland Tri-County, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 68-43 victory at Argenta-Oreana High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Oakland Tri-County took on Cerro Gordo on January 10 at Cerro Gordo High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.