Argenta-Oreana weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 51-50 victory against Arcola at Arcola High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana faced off on February 8, 2022 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Arcola faced off against Oakland Tri-County . For more, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Heyworth on January 31 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
