Armstrong holds off Broadlands Heritage 41-38

Armstrong walked the high-wire before edging Broadlands Heritage 41-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Last season, Armstrong and Broadlands Heritage faced off on December 27, 2021 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 16, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Christian and Armstrong took on Fithian Oakwood on December 16 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
