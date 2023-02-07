Armstrong walked the high-wire before edging Chrisman 65-59 at Chrisman High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Chrisman faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm . For results, click here. Armstrong took on Crete Illinois Lutheran on January 28 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
