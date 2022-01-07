Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond edges Broadlands Heritage in snug affair 51-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Broadlands Heritage for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Riverton and Broadlands Heritage took on Indianapolis IMSA North on December 29 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
