At last, Taylorville eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Lincoln 54-53

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Taylorville finally eeked out a 54-53 victory over Lincoln at Lincoln High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Lincoln authored a promising start, taking advantage of Taylorville 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Lincoln took a 29-18 lead over Taylorville heading to halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylorville and Lincoln locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
Taylorville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-8 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on January 31, Lincoln faced off against Effingham and Taylorville took on Charleston on January 28 at Charleston High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.