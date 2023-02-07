Athens could finally catch its breath after a close call against Riverton in a 49-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Athens and Riverton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Riverton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 30, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Athens took on Williamsville on January 31 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.
