Athens controls the action and Pawnee in affair 67-27

Athens' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pawnee 67-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 24-2 lead over the Indians.
The Warriors' shooting pulled ahead to a 44-7 lead over the Indians at halftime.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Williamsville and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 21 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
