Athens denies Virden North Mac's challenge 46-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Virden North Mac 46-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 9-8 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Athens' offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Virden North Mac at halftime.
Recently on December 28 , Athens squared up on Rockford Auburn in a basketball game . For more, click here.
