Athens designs winning blueprint against Carrollton 53-43

Athens charged Carrollton and collected a 53-43 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
The first quarter gave Athens a 13-11 lead over Carrollton.
The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.
Recently on December 21, Athens squared off with Lewistown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.