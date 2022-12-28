Athens designs winning blueprint against Carrollton 53-43

Athens charged Carrollton and collected a 53-43 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The first quarter gave Athens a 13-11 lead over Carrollton.

The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.