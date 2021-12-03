Athens escapes close call with Virden North Mac 39-34

Athens didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
Athens' shooting jumped to an 18-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.
The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 10-9 scoring edge over Virden North Mac.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.