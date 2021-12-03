Athens escapes close call with Virden North Mac 39-34

Athens didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Athens' shooting jumped to an 18-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 10-9 scoring edge over Virden North Mac.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.