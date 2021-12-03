 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens escapes close call with Virden North Mac 39-34

  • 0

Athens didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Athens' shooting jumped to an 18-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 10-9 scoring edge over Virden North Mac.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News