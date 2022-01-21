 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens escapes Riverton 50-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 50-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Williamsville on January 13 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap

Athens registered a 24-22 advantage at intermission over Riverton.

The third quarter gave Athens a 28-26 lead over Riverton.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Hawks 22-21 in the final period.

