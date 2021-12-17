Athens gallops past Mt. Pulaski 57-44

Athens put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Pulaski 57-44 at Mt. Pulaski High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Athens opened with a 14-9 advantage over Mt. Pulaski through the first quarter.
Athens registered a 28-22 advantage at intermission over Mt. Pulaski.
The third quarter gave Athens a 37-29 lead over Mt. Pulaski.
