Athens nets nifty victory over Pawnee 36-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Athens didn't mind, dispatching Pawnee 36-34 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Athens and Pawnee played in a 67-27 game on December 27, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 4, Pawnee faced off against New Berlin and Athens took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 7 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.

